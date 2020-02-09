Celebrations

Malika Haqq Celebrates Teddy Bear-Themed Baby Shower With Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kris Jenner

By
Malika Haqq Celebrates Baby Shower With Khloe, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner
 Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
8
5 / 8

Adorable

Guests posed beside the life-size moss bears.

Back to top