Celebrations

Malika Haqq Celebrates Teddy Bear-Themed Baby Shower With Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kris Jenner

By
Malika Haqq Celebrates Baby Shower With Khloe, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner
Kris Jenner Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
8
8 / 8

All Ears

Kris posed for Khloé while wearing teddy bear ears.

Back to top