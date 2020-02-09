Celebrations

Malika Haqq Celebrates Teddy Bear-Themed Baby Shower With Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie and Kris Jenner

By
Stephanie Shepherd Kourtney Kardashian Malika Haqq Celebrates Teddy Bear-Themed Baby Shower
 Courtesy of Stephanie Shepherd/Instagram
11
9 / 11

Seeing Double

“Unintentional twinning with my wife,” Stephanie Shepherd captioned this selfie with Kourtney.

Back to top