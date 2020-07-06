Moms

Malika Haqq’s Sweetest Moments With Her and O.T. Genasis’ Son Ace

By
Happy Baby! Malika Haqq Shares Sweet Smiling Shot of 3-Month-Old Son Ace
 Courtesy of Malika Haqq/Instagram
21
20 / 21

Gorgeous Grin

Haqq shared a smiling shot of her baby boy in June 2020, calling him the “love of [her] life.”

Back to top