Moms Malika Haqq’s Sweetest Moments With Her and O.T. Genasis’ Son Ace By Riley Cardoza May 11, 2020 Courtesy Malika Haqq/Instagram 15 14 / 15 Time to Talk Haqq asked her son to say, “Good morning” in May 2020 while he babbled. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Amazon Reviewers Wish They Would Have Ordered More of These Fast-Shipping Face Masks Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Kristin Cavallari Drinks This ‘Master Antioxidant’ Every Morning More News