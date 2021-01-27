Real Talk

Mandy Moore Was ‘Fully Prepared’ to Have Uterine Surgery for Possible Endometriosis Ahead of 1st Pregnancy

By
Mandy Moore Prepared Uterine Surgery for Possible Endometriosis Ahead of 1st Pregnancy Romper
 Emman Montalvan
7
2 / 7
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Wearing White

She cradled her bump in a white gown.

Back to top