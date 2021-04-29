‘Me and My Guy’! Mandy Moore Nurses 2-Month-Old Son Gus in Sweet Shot

Babies Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith’s Son August’s Baby Album: Pics By Riley Cardoza April 29, 2021 Courtesy of Mandy Moore/Instagram 14 14 / 14 Bonding With Her Boy “Me and my guy,” Moore captioned an April 2021 Instagram Story photo of herself breast-feeding Gus. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News A Look Back at Adele’s Transformation Over Her Career and Her Incredible 100-Pound Weight Loss Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bundchen’s Tampa Bay Mansion Gives Them Views of the Water! See Photos More News