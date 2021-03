Go, Gus!

Moore and her husband celebrated their little boy’s 1-month birthday on March 20, 2021. “A little tummy time and some Roger Miller on his one month birthday,” she captioned an Instagram Stories video that showed the baby in his crib. “We [heart] you, Gus!!!” As Goldsmith stroked his son’s back while the baby lifted his head, Moore could be heard saying, “You got it, Gus. Yeah, bud.”