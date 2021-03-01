Babies Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith’s Son August’s Baby Album: Pics By Alexis Camarena March 1, 2021 Courtesy of Mandy Moore/Instagram 3 2 / 3 So Sleepy “We always loved the name,” Moore captioned a February 2021 Instagram photo. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Dated Celebrities: Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood and More It’s Over! These ‘Teen Mom’ Breakups Will Go Down as the Messiest in MTV History This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News