Babies Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith’s Son August’s Baby Album: Pics By Riley Cardoza May 27, 2021 Courtesy of Mandy Moore/Instagram 20 20 / 20 Where the Wild Things Are Moore gushed about “how much Gus loves books already” in a May 2021 Instagram Story photo. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Where Is Casey Anthony Now? See What She Has Been Up to Since the Death of Her Daughter Caylee Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day Has Seriously Transformed Over Time — See Photos of Her Then and Now Cha-Ching! See Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and the Rest of the ‘Friends’ Stars’ Net Worths More News