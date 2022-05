Jennifer Lopez

Less than one week after his divorce from Torres was finalized, Anthony wed the Second Act star. Their twins, Max and Emme, were born in 2008, nearly three years before they announced their separation.

“Emme, Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours,” the “My Baby You” artist wrote via Instagram in February 2020 after his youngest daughter performed with Lopez at the Super Bowl halftime show.