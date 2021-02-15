Barnacle Boy! See Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd’s Cutest Pics With Son Hayes

Family Time Maren Morris’ Family Album: See Pics With Husband Ryan Hurd and Son Hayes By Riley Cardoza 5 hours ago Courtesy of Maren Morris/Instagram 25 1 / 25 Mermaid Mom Morris called her son “Barnacle Boy” while carrying him on her back in February 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News