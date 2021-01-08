Family Time Maren Morris’ Family Album: See Pics With Husband Ryan Hurd and Son Hayes By Riley Cardoza January 8, 2021 Courtesy Maren Morris/Instagram 20 1 / 20 Pet Lover Hayes reached out to touch his dog in a sweet January 2021 Instagram video. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News