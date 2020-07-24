C-Section Reflection

“30 hours of labor ended with an emergency C-section … not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand,” the new mom wrote via Instagram later that same month. “All that mattered was that he got here safely. Having him in the middle of [the coronavirus pandemic] was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are.”

She added at the time: “Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that’s eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene. All we hear are monitors beeping and the coos of our infant son. Maybe the sound of the 100th episode of The Office @ryanhurd and I have binged while in here.”