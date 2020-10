Candid Confession

The singer opened up in September 2020 about getting “back to normal” following her experience with postpartum depression. “I’m kind of coming through the tunnel now,” Morris said during a CBS This Morning appearance. “Fortunately, I was able to do phone therapy during the [coronavirus] pandemic. … And [I have] people that love me around me that are like, ‘Hey, if you’re drowning right now, there’s help.’”