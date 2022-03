Cutest Cameo

Morris told Vulture in March 2022 that she was pregnant when she wrote “Hummingbird,” but by the time she recorded the track, her son was old enough to make a cameo. “Him saying ‘Mama’ was right during that moment in time, so that felt really full circle, just being able to put this song on the record and have that moment” she explained. “He’s the only feature on the whole project.”