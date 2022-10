Following In Their Footsteps

“Oh, boy. My husband Ryan and I joke, we’re like, ‘I hope he’s an accountant, that he doesn’t end up in the music industry,'” Morris told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022. “But he probably will.”

The “Bones” songstress noted that Hayes is already a big fan of her tour bus and knows everyone on her team. “Maybe he can be in the band someday,” she added. “Maybe he’ll be my drummer or something and I won’t have to pay him as much.”