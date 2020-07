Parenting Police

After Morris was criticized for posting a picture of herself and her son in a floatie without life vests in July 2020, she tweeted, “Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him. Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at. We talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he’s a little bit older, but the added crap from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand.”