Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico

The reality stars welcomed their first child together three weeks early in January 2019, three weeks early, and named her Mila Rose. “ She is everything I dreamed of and more,” Ashley Petta wrote on Instagram at the time. “We are so in love and can’t wait to show our baby girl the world!”

Her husband, Anthony D’Amico, added: “So far I’ve kissed Mila about 7,000 times and counting. Love being a Dad it’s what I was meant to be. To say I’m in love with this little girl would be an understatement. There’s no words to describe. I can’t wait to watch her grow up and do all the fun Daddy, Daughter stuff! Our little family is one step closer to complete.”