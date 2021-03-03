Babies

‘Married at First Sight’ Babies

By
Married First Sight Deonna McNeill Greg Okotie Welcome Their 1st Child Declan Okotie
Deonna McNeill with her newborn son, Declan Okotie. Courtesy Greg & Deonna Okoti/Kinetic Content
7
1 / 7
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie

The season 9 alums’ baby boy, Declan, arrived in February 2021.

Back to top