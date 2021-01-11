Grammy Nominee

Blue Ivy became one of the youngest Grammy nominees in history — at the age of 8 — when her name was added to her mom’s nomination for “Brown Skin Girl” in the Best Music Video category in December 2020. When the nominations were announced a month earlier, Beyoncé was the only one listed but the Recording Academy later updated the nomination to include both Blue and WizKid, who is also featured on the track. Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter has already won two Soul Train Music Awards, BET’s Her Award and an NAACP Image Award for the song.