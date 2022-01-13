Gushing About Her Guy

“The whole thing has been overwhelming because I didn’t realize you could love something so much, and I know people always say that but I love him so much it hurts,” Fox told E! News of her firstborn in December 2012. “It’s an interesting feeling to have because I never felt that before. He’s getting to that place where he’s smiling and he’s almost ready to laugh, and I can’t wait for that baby laugh that almost makes you feel like you can fly, like your heart’s going to explode.”