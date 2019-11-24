Celebrations Meghan King Edmonds Celebrates Daughter Aspen’s 3rd Birthday Amid Split From Husband Jim Edmonds By Kathy Campbell November 24, 2019 Courtesy of Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram 4 5 / 4 Present Time Meghan showed off the bike she bought for Aspen, which was also blue, like her birthday dress. Back to top More News Still Happening? Lisa Vanderpump Plays Coy About Vanderpump Dogs Spinoff Plans Jennifer Aniston Shares Adorable Selfie With Her Dog, Clyde: ‘Girl’s Best Friend’ Inside the Fabulous Life of Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis More News