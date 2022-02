April 2020

When King alleged that Edmonds’ child support payments “barely” covered her groceries, his rep told Us, “If what Jim is giving to Meghan each month for child support doesn’t cover her groceries, she must be getting her eggs from Faberge. Jim also pays every single bill for both of her homes, all the medical bills and practically every other expense related to the kids and the houses. Jim continually goes above-and-beyond what he is required to do.”