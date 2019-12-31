Pregnant Michelle Williams’ Best Parenting Quotes Ahead of Baby No. 2

Family Plans

“I really wanted, and I really expected or imagined, that Matilda would have siblings that were close to her age,” the Venom star revealed to GQ in 2012. “And now that she’s 6, that isn’t even a possibility anymore. So something that was making me feel impatient, that’s even removed, For whatever reason, that’s not our luck, not our path. You know, as hard as certain things have been for me, it’s harder thinking about how things will be for her. I have a lot of things that she doesn’t and some of what I have, I can give to her: The memories that I have, the objects that I have, the physical reminders that I have, the stories.”