Family Time Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino Bring Son Romeo to Jersey Shore for 1st Time: ‘Best Day Ever’ By Riley Cardoza August 9, 2021 Courtesy of Mike Sorrentino/Instagram 5 2 / 5 At the Shore The little one was all smiles. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Messy Court Battle: Everything to Know Celebrate Labor Day in Style With These 4 Outfits From Express No Bra Beauty! Rihanna Proves She’s Never Shy When It Comes to Going Braless More News