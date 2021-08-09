Family Time Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino Bring Son Romeo to Jersey Shore for 1st Time: ‘Best Day Ever’ By Riley Cardoza August 9, 2021 Courtesy of Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram 5 3 / 5 Party of Three Mike held Romeo. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Messy Court Battle: Everything to Know Celebrate Labor Day in Style With These 4 Outfits From Express No Bra Beauty! Rihanna Proves She’s Never Shy When It Comes to Going Braless More News