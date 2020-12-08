It's A ...

Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Pregnant Wife Lauren Sorrentino Reveal Baby’s Sex

By
Mike The Situation Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Announce Having a Boy Gender Reveal Instagram
 Photo by Anthony Serrantonio / @anthony.Serrantonio
5
2 / 5
podcast
LTG_HOL_STOCKING_AMI_12.3.20_600x338

Pure Joy

Lauren looked shocked in one photo as Mike cheered with excitement.

Back to top