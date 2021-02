February 2021

Kunis took her husband and kids to a drive-thru “baby rave,” she told Jimmy Kimmel. “Child protective services is allowed to come after me, it’s OK. I understand,” she joked, noting that Wyatt and Dimitri had the “best” time. “It was like, lights everywhere, music. It was physically put on by a rave company. You felt like you were tripping on acid. They gave you these glasses [that] crystallize everything and make the lights all crazy.”