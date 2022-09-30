Cancel OK

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Most Relatable Parenting Quotes: Diaper Duty, Homeschooling and More

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher: We’re Reminding Our Kids They’re Half-Ukrainian
March 2022

“It seemed like overnight we both turned to our kids and were like, ‘You are half Ukrainian, half American.’ It instantly became a thing, and they’re like, ‘Yeah, I get it Mom,’” Kunis told Chris Wallace amid Russia’s invasion of her native country. “But it is ultimately incredibly important to know where you came from. It’s beautiful. It’s amazing to have multiple cultures. It’s a beautiful thing to have out there. We shouldn’t all be alike. We shouldn’t all think alike. That’s not the importance of community and growth. And so, we very quickly reminded our kids that they are half Ukrainian.”

