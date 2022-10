October 2022

Kunis opened up about how she and Kutcher keep track of their kids’ busy schedules — and even confessed that they sometimes lie their way out of playdates. “We have the excuse of football,” the actress said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Which is Sunday football, Thursday night football, Monday night — football is on a lot in America nowadays. So, we’re like, ‘There’s a football game.’ ‘Why can’t we go to Johnny’s house?’ Football. I gotta watch football.”