September 2022

More than one year after sparking controversy with her remarks about bathing her kids, Kunis revealed that she and Kutcher have an open-door policy with Wyatt and Dimitri at home. “That includes the bathroom,” she told E! News. “It’s just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm.”

The Luckiest Girl Alive star explained that “it never made a difference” if she tried to close the door because her kids would still constantly try to get her attention. “I never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open,” she added. “[Once I had kids], I was like, ‘Oh, forget it. Just keep the door open.'”