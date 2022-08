Alyson Hannigan

The How I Met Your Mother alum had her daughter Satyana at home in March 2009 with the help of a midwife. “For me, that was just the perfect place. I am absolutely terrified of hospitals,” she told the Daily Herald in March 2012, adding that a doctor who insisted she have a hospital birth “scared us tremendously.”

The American Pie actress also welcomed daughter Keeva with her husband Alexis Denisof in May 2012.