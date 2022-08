Cindy Crawford

The model and actress shared her home births experience in March 2020, as many expectant mothers wondered if hospitals were a safe place to give birth amid coronavirus concerns.

In an Instagram Live, Crawford described welcoming her children Presley and Kaia at home in 1999 and 2001, respectively.

“I would never push anyone or talk anyone into doing home birth,” she said. “I just think it’s nice to know it’s an option that is available.”