Gisele Bündchen

The Brazilian model had a water birth for her son Benjamin in December 2009. “I wanted to be conscious and present for what was happening,” she explained during a February 2010 interview with the Brazilian TV show Fantastico. “I didn’t want to be anesthetized. I wanted to feel.”

Despite not being medicated, Bündchen insisted that the experience “wasn’t painful, not even a little bit.” She shares Benjamin and daughter Vivian, born in 2012, with husband Tom Brady.