Hilary Duff

After having her son Luca in a hospital in 2012, the Lizzie McGuire alum welcomed daughters Banks and Mae at home in 2018 and 2021, respectively.

“You’re bringing a baby into the world, that’s some of the hardest work you can do,” Duff said during a February 2022 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “And they don’t let you have water in the hospital, or food or snacks, and you’re about to work the hardest you’ve ever worked to push a baby out.”

The How I Met Your Father star shared photos from Mae’s home birth on Instagram.