Miranda Kerr

Kerr didn’t have as painless of an experience as her fellow former Victoria’s Secret Angel.

“I actually thought I was going to die at one point and left my body,” the model told Australian InStyle for their July 2011 issue. “I was looking down on myself, the pain was so intense.”

The Treasure Yourself author chose not to have an epidural during the July 2011 delivery of her son Flynn, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom. Kerr also has two sons with husband Evan Spiegel: Hart, born in 2018, and Myles, born in 2019.