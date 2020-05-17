Big Birthday Celebration

Miles’ parents threw a quarantine birthday party for their son as he celebrated his 2nd birthday in May 2020. “Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life. You’re bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!” Teigen captioned a photo of her son. The family set up a mini reptile zoo in their backyard, with animals including an alligator, turtle and snake.