Babies Miles Stephens’ Baby Album: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Baby Boy By Riley Cardoza September 3, 2021 Courtesy of John Legend/Instagram 53 52 / 53 Birthday Boy Legend posted throwback photos of Miles in May 2021, gushing, “This handsome guy is 3 today!” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News