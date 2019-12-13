Babies Miles Stephens’ Baby Album: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Baby Boy By Riley Cardoza December 13, 2019 Courtesy Chrissy Teigen/Instagram 27 28 / 27 Grandma’s Little Guy Miles posed for a picture with Teigen’s mom on her birthday in December 2019. Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News