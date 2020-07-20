Babies

Miles Stephens’ Baby Album: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Baby Boy

By
Miles Stephens Baby Album Chrissy Teigen John Legend Baby Boy
 Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
40
39 / 40
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Mirror Image

Legend and his son wore the same striped board shorts during a boat ride in July 2020.

Back to top