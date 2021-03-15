Babies

Miles Stephens’ Baby Album: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Baby Boy

By
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Martial Arts Master Miles
 Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
50
49 / 50
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Sporty Son

“Hi, you little dojo master,” Teigen said from behind the camera in a January 2021 Instagram Story video.

Back to top