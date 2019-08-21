Babies Miles Stephens’ Baby Album: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Baby Boy By Riley Cardoza August 21, 2019 Courtesy Chrissy Teigen/Instagram 17 18 / 17 Toy Time The little one played in a sea of Legos during a Thailand family vacation in August 2019. Back to top More News Olivia Wilde Says This Conditioner Saved Her Eyebrows After ‘15 Years of Baldness’ This Under-Eye Brightener Seriously Looks Like an Instagram Filter IRL The Best Weight Loss Program, Especially for Those Who Have Tried It All More News