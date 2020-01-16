Babies Miles Stephens’ Baby Album: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Baby Boy By Riley Cardoza January 16, 2020 Courtesy Chrissy Teigen/Instagram 29 29 / 29 Update At 20 months, Miles loves “cars, playing basketball” and his sister, but hates getting his “nails trimmed.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News