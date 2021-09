Birthday Boy

Kaling revealed her son’s nickname, “Spike,” in September 2021 while wishing him a happy 1st birthday via Instagram. “My daughter, Kit, is pretty cautious with new people. Not this guy,” she wrote. “If you happen to make eye contact with Spencer, he lights up like you are old war buddies and he makes a beeline to you. I had Spencer during COVID, and it was a strange, isolated time, but the instant I saw him, I knew he would make everything better. And he did!”