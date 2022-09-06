Considering Her Culture

Kaling admitted in September 2022 that it makes her “emotional” to discuss her experience as a single mom. “Why am I not the person that got married? I think that’s harder to talk about,” she said on Meghan Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast. “I’m still examining it. … I haven’t been to India since (I was) 14, but you start thinking, ‘OK, what [do] my relatives in India think about this?’ You know, ‘Is this causing tremendous shame upon our family that I made this decision?’ I think I can make myself go crazy if I think too much about those things eventually.”

The producer also noted that she always pictured herself being part of a “nuclear family” when she was growing up. “I’m a highly traditional person. … Growing up, I used to write in journals like, ‘I’m going to be married to a guy named Josh and we’re going to have five children and I’m gonna start having kids when I’m 24,'” she recalled. “But 24 came and went. No Josh. No marriage. No four kids. And I started as a writer on The Office when I was 24. … I was just so focused on keeping that job and earning money and earning a good reputation professionally. And so it just happened. … I waited until I was in my late thirties to have children because I knew I needed the resources to be able to do it comfortably.”