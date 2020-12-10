How Mindy Kaling Keeps From Feeling Really Bored With Her Kids at Bedtime

Expert Advice

During an Instagram Live chat with fans in December 2020, the actress admitted that she now has her kids’ bedtime stories “memorized by heart” — but has a creative way of keeping the little ones (and herself) entertained. “I read her stories every night and I usually just read them verbatim, and now because I see her so much, we started doing a thing where I’ll start a story and then I’ll just stop and be like: ‘Kit, what do you think should happen next? Like, there is what the book says, but what do you think should happen next?'” Kaling said. “It’s kinda nice because, honestly, you can get really bored as a parent reading the same stories over and over again. … It livens it up a little bit. For parents out there, I think that’s been a fun little tip.”