Family Politics

Kaling opened up in October 2020 about why she was planning to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, writing via Instagram: “#imvoting for my daughter, Kit. I want her to grow up with leaders who think and speak with integrity. Who show that measured and thoughtful responses do not show weakness. I want her to see that her elected leaders can be the children of immigrants, as her mom is. But most importantly, I want her to see a President and Vice President whose capacity for empathy is their greatest quality.”