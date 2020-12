Pandemic Perks

“I hate to say it but, in terms of giving birth and having a newborn, this has not been the worst time for me,” Kaling told Health in December 2020 of being pregnant amid the pandemic. “When I was pregnant with my daughter it was on camera. I couldn’t just eat whatever I wanted [or] be completely comfortable. Every day I had to show up at 6 a.m., put hair and makeup on and play a non-pregnant person.”