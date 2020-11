Perfect Presents

Not only did Reese Witherspoon buy Kaling’s newborn son clothes and toys, but the Little Fires Everywhere star sent big sister Katherine gifts as well. “She sent us food, so we didn’t have to cook for four days,” Kaling told PopSugar in November 2020. “So, that’s to me just a very Reese Witherspoon-type present where it’s thoughtful but in a very macro way. Like, she really knows what’s going on in your life. That was impressive to me.”